Royal

King Charles hopes Harry, Meghan don’t ‘come knocking’ at his door amid Palisades fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced to evacuate their mansion as wildfire reaches Montecito

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025


King Charles is reportedly hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not require financial assistance from the royal family.

The shocking revelation has come as the Palisades fires threaten the couple's home in Montecito, where they reside with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping back as working royals in January 2020.

A royal expert Helena Chard has revealed that King Charles is eager for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to remain financially independent.

"He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door,” Chard said.

She further believes that King Charles would likely encourage Meghan's upcoming Netflix show to be a success as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been finically independent from the crown since they stepped back as royals.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also agreed that King Charles' would want Harry and Meghan to achieve their ambitions independently.

"I do know that the King is eager for Harry and Meghan to find purpose and professional success. He believes they might move beyond their bitterness if they feel like they are achieving their goals,” she told The Fox.

Just like thousands of residents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may also be forced to evacuate their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, as the Palisades Fire continues to ravage Los Angeles.

