Ron Dean, star of 'Risky Business,' 'The Breakfast Club,' breathes his last at 87

'The Fugitive' star's partner Maggie Neff confirmed the heart-wrenching news on Wednesday

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Ron Dean, the veteran character actor known for his roles in Risky Business, The Breakfast Club, and The Fugitive, has died at the age of 87.

As per Variety, on October 8, Dean's partner Maggie Neff confirmed the heart-wrenching news.

“Ron and I were/are kindred spirits,” Neff shared.

“Our connection was instantaneous and remained so for nearly four decades. The love between us was unconditional and permanent," Neff told the outlet.

His partner noted, "We locked horns many times over the years, but there was never any question that we would be there for each other in our hour of need. And we always were."

Dean’s partner said that he died “after his beloved sisters had said their goodbyes.”

Praising his effort, Neff stated, “He hung on like a warrior to say goodbye to his little sisters. Then we were alone, and in my arms, I held his hand, and he trusted me when I told him that it was alright to let go. What an honor!”

Director Andrew Davis, who worked with Dean on The Fugitive and other films, confirmed to Deadline that the actor died Sunday, October 5.

“Ron Dean was my dear friend and a tremendous actor. He was the essence of what Chicago talent represented,” Davis said in a statement to the outlet.

The director added, “Having a very troubled youth Ron turned his life around to have a wonderful career as a loving, decent human being and respected talent.”

Dean’s acting career spanned decades, beginning in the 1970s. He played a detective in Risky Business (1983) before reuniting with Tom Cruise in The Color of Money (1986) and Cocktail (1988).

His other credits include The Package, T.J. Hooker, The Breakfast Club, and The Dark Knight.

