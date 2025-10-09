Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers

Dolly Parton is setting the record straight about her health, assuring fans she’s doing just fine after her sister’s recent call for prayers.
On Wednesday, the Jolene singer took to her Instagram to share a video of her on set, doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, and revealed that "lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am."
Parton said, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here! Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate.”
She added, “I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."
Parton admitted she’d neglected her health following the March death of her husband, Carl Dean, to whom she was married for 58 years.
"Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of," she said.
Parton said she was treating a few minor health issues and canceled some plans to stay near Vanderbilt Medical Center, assuring fans she’s fine and “not dying.”
She also addressed an AI photo circulating that showed her on her "death bed" with Reba McEntire, quipping that if she was "really dying," McEntire likely wouldn't be by her side.
Notably, the video came after her sister Freida told fans she’d been “up all night praying” for the star, Parton.