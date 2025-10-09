Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut

The ‘Manchild’ singer celebrates her massive career milestone with thrilling debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut


After all the success in pop music, Sabrina Carpenter is now exploring the country world!

The Manchild hitmaker stepped into the world of country music with a “magical” debut at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry earlier this week, marking a major career milestone.

Launched a century ago in 1925, Grand Ole Opry is a renowned live country music show in Nashville, also known as “the home of country music.”

Many famous artists, including Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, have performed there, and making an Opry debut is considered a great honor and a major achievement in a singer’s career.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, Carpenter reflected on her career-defining milestone, calling the debut “a magical night.”

“last night i made my @opry debut in Nashville and what a magical night it was,” she began, continuing, “The brilliant @sherylcrow took the time to come out and introduce me and i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!!!”

P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

The Espresso crooner went on to express, “thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night. thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!”

Alongside the heartwarming caption, Sabrina Carpenter also posted a carousel of photos featuring exclusive glimpses from her grand debut and also a throwback snap of country legend Dolly Parton, performing on the Opry stage.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show
J.Lo promotes her upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here's everything to know about the inspiration behind each track of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers
The 'Jolene' singer breaks silence on an AI photo circulating that showed her on 'death bed' with Reba McEntire

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87
'The Fugitive' star's partner Maggie Neff confirmed the heart-wrenching news on Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain
The 'White Lotus' star wrote new children’s book 'Luna' and the 'Witch Throw a Halloween Party', inspired by her grandmother, Margie

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Streamers can enjoy all episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on Disney+

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring
The 'Good Time' crooner began his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series
'Harry Potter' reboot series will premiere on HBO next year

Angelina Jolie hints at leaving America during 'Couture' premiere

Angelina Jolie hints at leaving America during 'Couture' premiere
The 'Salt' actress last appeared in her drama film, 'Couture' in September this year

Kim Kardashian drops Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' trailer

Kim Kardashian drops Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' trailer
Ryan Murphy's latest directorial legal series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released this November

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on horrible wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on horrible wardrobe malfunction
Jennifer Lopez opens up about jaw-dropping wardrobe malfunction during concert in Poland

Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales

Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales
Taylor Swift dethrones Adele as her ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album sets new sales record