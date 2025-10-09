Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut

After all the success in pop music, Sabrina Carpenter is now exploring the country world!
The Manchild hitmaker stepped into the world of country music with a “magical” debut at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry earlier this week, marking a major career milestone.
Launched a century ago in 1925, Grand Ole Opry is a renowned live country music show in Nashville, also known as “the home of country music.”
Many famous artists, including Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, have performed there, and making an Opry debut is considered a great honor and a major achievement in a singer’s career.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, Carpenter reflected on her career-defining milestone, calling the debut “a magical night.”
“last night i made my @opry debut in Nashville and what a magical night it was,” she began, continuing, “The brilliant @sherylcrow took the time to come out and introduce me and i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!!!”
The Espresso crooner went on to express, “thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night. thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!”
Alongside the heartwarming caption, Sabrina Carpenter also posted a carousel of photos featuring exclusive glimpses from her grand debut and also a throwback snap of country legend Dolly Parton, performing on the Opry stage.