Prince William honours late first Black mayor Agnes with prestigious MBE

The Prince of Wales recognises the legacy of late mayor Agnes Slocombe with esteemed British royal honour

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William has awarded a posthumous MBE to Agnes Slocombe.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram to post a delightful update, sharing that he awarded the prestigious British royal honour MBE to the late first Black mayor.

The Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is an honour awarded by the British monarch to people who have made outstanding achievements or contributions to society in areas like community service, charity, the arts, education, sports, or public service.

Recently, Prince William has taken over the responsibility to present the honour in place of King Charles as the monarch continues his cancer treatment.

“Spotlighting Agnes Slocombe MBE, whose daughter Paulette, collected her mother’s honour posthumously [today.],” captioned the father of three.

Sharing a brief background about Agnes, he penned, “Agnes was part of the Windrush Generation and was Barnet’s first black mayor. She was also a community leader and a public servant for over 40 years.”

The Prince concluded his note, stating, “Congratulations to all those receiving honours today.”

In the post, the future King also shared a video showing him presenting the award to Agnes Slcombe’s daughter Paulette, who expressed her joy upon receiving her mom’s prestigious honour.

