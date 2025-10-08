Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, has made the first public appearance after the shocking death of his wife, the Duchess of Kent.
As per the Court Circular, the British royal stepped out in West London for a key duty on Tuesday evening.
The entry read, "The Duke of Kent, Patron, Wigmore Hall, this evening attended a Concert at 36 Wigmore Street, London W1."
Edward has previously graced numerous concerts and galas at the London venue over the years. The 89-year-old has significantly reduced his royal duties in recent years, even though he has not completely stepped down from royal duties.
This engagement marked Edward's official return to royal duties since the death of his wife, Katharine, on September 5.
At that time, Buckingham Palace released the painful announcement, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”
It continued, "The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated."
The duke’s last official outing was in August when he presented the Duke of Kent medal to Mr. James Malcolmson of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Regimental Association.