Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William and Prince Harry’s rarely seen cousin has made a major announcement amid the ongoing rift between the royal siblings.

As per GB News, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra Flora Vesterberg, who was Queen Elizabeth II's 88-year-old cousin, shared a delightful news.

After becoming the first member of the Royal Family to openly disclose autism diagnosis, Flora recently revealed that she will start her PhD degree soon.

William and Harry’s cousin shared the joyful news via Instagram, noting, “I’m looking forward to beginning my PhD at @courtauld this month. My focus will be on elevating Nordic Impressionism and so I’ll be spending more time in Scandinavia.”

Flora added, "As my research evolves, I’ll share more about my findings and the process itself. Until then, I’m thrilled that ‘Nordic noir: works on paper from Edvard Munch to Mamma Andersson‘ is opening on Thursday 9 October @britishmuseum. The exhibition is supported by AKO Foundation. #Courtauld.”

Earlier this year, the 30-year old opened up about battling "the challenges of neurodiversity" during her childhood.

Writing an essay in British Vogue, Flora admitted that learning about her autism brought "a sense of relief as well as validation.”

Mrs Flora is the eldest child and only daughter of James Ogilvy and Julia Caroline Rawlinson.

During her childhood, she would often attend royal weddings and appear on the balcony during Trooping the Colour.

