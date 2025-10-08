Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles 

Home / Royal

Prince William warmly welcomed Estonian President Alar Karis at Windsor Castle on behalf of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III. 

On Wednesday, October 8, the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed the meeting between the world's key leaders and the future King.

"A pleasure to welcome the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, to Windsor this morning," the Kensington Palace stated in the caption.

According to the media reports, the next heir to the British throne focused on cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom in various fields, primarily including culture, digital development, and science, as well as discussions on the international security situation.

Shortly after the crucial meeting, the Estonian head of state encouraged the UK to continue its active contribution to the Eastern Sentry exercise in an official statement.

"The United Kingdom is an indispensable security partner for Europe, playing a key role in strengthening Europe's stability and defence," the message read. 

It is important to note that this update came a few months after Prince William made his first trip to Estonia in March this year.

During his solo state visit to Estonia, the father-of-three toured British troops stationed in the country, which borders Russia. 

