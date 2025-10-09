King Charles to shine in new film celebrating his lifelong mission

King Charles is set to appear in a new documentary-style film highlighting his lifelong dedication to environmental conservation, sustainability, and public service.
On Wednesday, Prime Video and The King’s Foundation announced the release of a new groundbreaking documentary.
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision highlights the King’s lifelong devotion to harmony, sustainability, and the natural world.
The film announced amid the King shared his hopes that the film will inspire others to contribute in his determination to protect the planet and build a sustainable future.
On the announcement of the film, King Charles III said: “Nature is our sustainer - we are a part of Nature.
He added, “Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature.”
The King mentioned, “In other words, to restore balance to our planet, which is under such stress.”
The King said the film aims to highlight global efforts to put the principle of harmony into practice, from conservation in Guyana to sustainable communities in India and the work of his own King’s Foundation in the UK, stressing that there has never been a more urgent time to protect and restore the planet.
King Charles noted, “It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of harmony - and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future.”
To note, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is set to release exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in early 2026.