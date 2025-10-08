Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event

Prince William carried out a secret visit before hosting a big event at Windsor Castle.
As per a notice from the Court Circular, the Prince of Wales visited the headquarters of one of Britain’s most elite special forces units, the Special Boat Service (SBS), on Tuesday.
The future King stopped by the regiment’s garrison at RM Poole in Dorset. The Court Circular entry read, “The Prince of Wales today visited the Headquarters of the Special Boat Service.”
A day after his secret visit, William hosted an award ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 8.
During the event, the late Agnes Slocombe was honored with MBE, which was collected by her daughter.
According to Palace, “Spotlighting Agnes Slocombe MBE, whose daughter Paulette, collected her mother’s honour posthumously [today.] Agnes was part of the Windrush Generation and was Barnet’s first black mayor. She was also a community leader and a public servant for over 40 years.”
The statement continued, “Congratulations to all those receiving honours today.”
Moreover, William also awarded an MBE to a Love Island star, Georgia Harrison, for her campaign to "start conversations" about consent with Thames Valley Police.
For those unversed, the Member of the Order of the British Empire award is a British honour to recognize individuals for their outstanding achievements.