Home / Royal

Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event

Prince William marks secret trip to HQ of elite special forces before hosting award ceremony at Windsor Castle

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William carried out a secret visit before hosting a big event at Windsor Castle.

As per a notice from the Court Circular, the Prince of Wales visited the headquarters of one of Britain’s most elite special forces units, the Special Boat Service (SBS), on Tuesday.

The future King stopped by the regiment’s garrison at RM Poole in Dorset. The Court Circular entry read, “The Prince of Wales today visited the Headquarters of the Special Boat Service.”

A day after his secret visit, William hosted an award ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 8.

During the event, the late Agnes Slocombe was honored with MBE, which was collected by her daughter.

According to Palace, “Spotlighting Agnes Slocombe MBE, whose daughter Paulette, collected her mother’s honour posthumously [today.] Agnes was part of the Windrush Generation and was Barnet’s first black mayor. She was also a community leader and a public servant for over 40 years.”

The statement continued, “Congratulations to all those receiving honours today.”

Moreover, William also awarded an MBE to a Love Island star, Georgia Harrison, for her campaign to "start conversations" about consent with Thames Valley Police.

For those unversed, the Member of the Order of the British Empire award is a British honour to recognize individuals for their outstanding achievements.

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral
The Duke of Kent performs first royal duty after the death of his wife the Duchess of Kent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jet off to New York for a speical event

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace
His Majesty hosts R. Duggins for major royal appointment in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares exclusive glimpse of the royal meeting between the two leaders on Instagram

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant
Prince William honours pregnant 'Love Island' star Georgia Harrison with an MBE

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement
Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event
His Majesty will host this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles' brother Prince Edward

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new tactic 'changes everything' about their royal future

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary
The Prince of Wales big decision for the Duke of Sussex reignites the feud

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member
The British monarch distances himself from Prince Andrew with quiet move after his disgracing controversies

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour
Crown Princess Mette-Marit canceled her tour as she continues a month-long break for pulmonary rehabilitation