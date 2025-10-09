Prince William fulfils key duty on King Charles’ behalf amid ongoing strain

Despite their ongoing tensions, Prince William continues to support King Charles in his royal duties.
On Wednesday, October 8, the Prince of Wales carried out a key duty at Windsor on behalf of his 76-year-old ailing father.
The future King presented the prestigious MBE honours to the deserving recipients, who included Love Island star Georgia Harrison, English cricketer Steven Davies, and the late first Black mayor Agnes Slocombe, whose honour was received by her daughter Paulette.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is an honour awarded by the British monarch to people who have made outstanding achievements or contributions to society in areas like community service, charity, the arts, education, sports, or public service.
Notably, Prince William has taken over the responsibility to present the honour in place of King Charles as the monarch continues his cancer treatment.
The Prince of Wales’s latest act of support for the King comes amid their ongoing strain over the former’s surprising criticism of the monarch.
During his recent interview with The Reluctant Traveller host Eugene Levy, William took a subtle swipe at King Charles by revealing that he would bring “change” in the monarchy after ascending the throne, saying, “I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good.”
Following the Prince’s comments, a royal insider told that Charles and William have reportedly been experiencing a disagreement this year over the future of the monarchy, with multiple reports suggesting that they were “barely speaking” after a “tense and fraught” summer.