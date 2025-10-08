Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant

Prince William has made history in the British Royal Family by awarning an MBE to a Love Island star, Georgia Harrison.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales has honoured the 2017’s Love Island contestant during Wednesday's investiture ceremony.
The future King bestowed the esteemed honour on Georgia for her services to the prevention of violence against women and girls, and for her advocacy on online privacy and cybercrime.
After receiving the delightful news about her MBE, Georgia wrote on Instagram, "I am beyond honoured to be listed to receive an MBE!! I’m so grateful to anyone who has reached out to congratulate me and also to all of you who have shared and continue to share your stories with me along the way.”
She added, "I am continuously reading them all, taking on board your experiences and using them as both fuel and knowledge for my campaigning. My experience changed me in many ways but one of those ways was that I became a voice for the women that can’t be heard.”
The Love Island star “promise to rise to the opportunities that seek my help within regulating the digital space and do my best to make change where possible.”
On the work front, Prince William is set travel to Brazil for The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place on November 5, 2025.