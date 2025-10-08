Home / Royal

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant

Prince William honours pregnant 'Love Island' star Georgia Harrison with an MBE

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William has made history in the British Royal Family by awarning an MBE to a Love Island star, Georgia Harrison.

As per GB News, the Prince of Wales has honoured the 2017’s Love Island contestant during Wednesday's investiture ceremony.

The future King bestowed the esteemed honour on Georgia for her services to the prevention of violence against women and girls, and for her advocacy on online privacy and cybercrime.

After receiving the delightful news about her MBE, Georgia wrote on Instagram, "I am beyond honoured to be listed to receive an MBE!! I’m so grateful to anyone who has reached out to congratulate me and also to all of you who have shared and continue to share your stories with me along the way.”

She added, "I am continuously reading them all, taking on board your experiences and using them as both fuel and knowledge for my campaigning. My experience changed me in many ways but one of those ways was that I became a voice for the women that can’t be heard.”

The Love Island star “promise to rise to the opportunities that seek my help within regulating the digital space and do my best to make change where possible.”

On the work front, Prince William is set travel to Brazil for The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place on November 5, 2025.

You Might Like:

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral
The Duke of Kent performs first royal duty after the death of his wife the Duchess of Kent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jet off to New York for a speical event

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace
His Majesty hosts R. Duggins for major royal appointment in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares exclusive glimpse of the royal meeting between the two leaders on Instagram

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement
Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event
His Majesty will host this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles' brother Prince Edward

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new tactic 'changes everything' about their royal future

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary
The Prince of Wales big decision for the Duke of Sussex reignites the feud

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member
The British monarch distances himself from Prince Andrew with quiet move after his disgracing controversies

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour
Crown Princess Mette-Marit canceled her tour as she continues a month-long break for pulmonary rehabilitation

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession
The Prince of Wales shares thoughts on losing prominent family member