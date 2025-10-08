King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event 

King Charles is not ready to invite his youngest brother, Prince Andrew, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, to the upcoming royal event.
His Majesty has reportedly been upset with the ongoing reports that have been making the rounds on the internet, claiming the alleged involvement of the Duke and Duchess of York with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
After these claims, Sarah, also known as Fergie, was removed from several children's charity foundations, where she had been serving as patron for the past years.
However, this setback of the Duchess of York forced the 76-year-old British monarch to exclude her and Andrew from the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace.
Where many royal members will join the King at his Norfolk estate for another period of festive fun this December, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be attending the celebrations.
Although, despite the Duke of York's alleged ties with the late American financier, his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was pregnant with her second child last Christmas, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also joined the celebrations last year.
The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy."
As of now, it is not clear whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter will also join the royal celebrations alongside these ongoing tensions.