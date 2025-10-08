Home / Royal

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event

His Majesty will host this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event 

King Charles is not ready to invite his youngest brother, Prince Andrew, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, to the upcoming royal event.

His Majesty has reportedly been upset with the ongoing reports that have been making the rounds on the internet, claiming the alleged involvement of the Duke and Duchess of York with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After these claims, Sarah, also known as Fergie, was removed from several children's charity foundations, where she had been serving as patron for the past years.

However, this setback of the Duchess of York forced the 76-year-old British monarch to exclude her and Andrew from the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace.

Where many royal members will join the King at his Norfolk estate for another period of festive fun this December, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be attending the celebrations.

Although, despite the Duke of York's alleged ties with the late American financier, his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was pregnant with her second child last Christmas, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also joined the celebrations last year.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy."

As of now, it is not clear whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter will also join the royal celebrations alongside these ongoing tensions. 

You Might Like:

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement
Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles' brother Prince Edward

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new tactic 'changes everything' about their royal future

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary
The Prince of Wales big decision for the Duke of Sussex reignites the feud

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member
The British monarch distances himself from Prince Andrew with quiet move after his disgracing controversies

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour
Crown Princess Mette-Marit canceled her tour as she continues a month-long break for pulmonary rehabilitation

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession

Prince William breaks silence on losing ‘heart of family’ in rare confession
The Prince of Wales shares thoughts on losing prominent family member

Royal Family brings regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament: Photos

Royal Family brings regal presence to opening of Danish Parliament: Photos
King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and other members of the Royal Family grace the parliament opening with regal elegance

King Charles displays his softer side for Harry, Meghan with quiet move

King Charles displays his softer side for Harry, Meghan with quiet move
The British monarch makes subtle move to express his affection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces new setback as government cuts ties with his charity

Prince Harry faces new setback as government cuts ties with his charity
The Duke of Sussex’s charity role took a hit as Chad’s government cut ties with African Parks

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm
His Majesty stepped out for crucial meeting in Stockholm without his wife Queen Rania

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty reunited in the United Kingdom after 19 months during the Duke's trip