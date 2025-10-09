Home / Royal

Earl Charles Spencer reveals bond with Queen Camilla’s confidante

Princess Diana's brother made shocking revelation after Queen Camilla paid tribute to her best friend

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Earl Charles Spencer has revealed a personal family link to  Queen Camilla’s best friend.

Princess Diana's brother took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share that Dame Jilly frequently visited The Falconry during her youth, as her uncle served as estate agent to his grandfather.

Charles shared the revelation alongside a photo of the historic 1613 building, once used for royal hawking and later home to an estate agency run by Cooper’s uncle.

He penned the caption, “The Falconry, built for one week’s royal entertainment in 1613: it served as a weatherproof platform for ladies to watch the men flying their hawks in the Park.”

Charles added, “I had the privilege of living here before inheriting @althorphouse in 1992.”

“Before that it was where the Estate’s resident land agents lived. (The author Jilly Cooper often stayed here as a girl, as her uncle was my grandfather’s agent,)” he concluded.

Notably, Earl Charles Spencer's revelation came after Queen Camilla shared a touching message following Dame Jilly’ death.

The Queen praised the novelist for attaining iconic status in her lifetime, having pioneered a whole new literary genre over five decades.

"I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night,” her statement began.

She added, “Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades.”

The Queen fondly recalled Jilly Cooper’s warmth and wit, noting how she captivated everyone at the recent Queen’s Reading Room Festival.

Camilla expressed, "I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family.”

"And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs. Camilla R,” the Queen signed off.

The Queen and Dame Jilly had a decades-long friendship, both residing in Gloucestershire where their social circles frequently overlapped.

You Might Like:

5 remarkable royal traditions from around the world you never knew

5 remarkable royal traditions from around the world you never knew
From British sovereign marking two birthdays to Danish Royal Audience Day, here's a list of 5 incredible royal customs

Prince William honours late first Black mayor Agnes with prestigious MBE

Prince William honours late first Black mayor Agnes with prestigious MBE
The Prince of Wales recognises the legacy of late mayor Agnes Slocombe with esteemed British royal honour

King Charles to shine in new film celebrating his lifelong mission

King Charles to shine in new film celebrating his lifelong mission
Prime Video and The King’s Foundation announced the release of a new groundbreaking documentary.

Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event

Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event
Prince William marks secret trip to HQ of elite special forces before hosting award ceremony at Windsor Castle

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral
The Duke of Kent performs first royal duty after the death of his wife the Duchess of Kent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jet off to New York for a speical event

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace
His Majesty hosts R. Duggins for major royal appointment in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares exclusive glimpse of the royal meeting between the two leaders on Instagram

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant
Prince William honours pregnant 'Love Island' star Georgia Harrison with an MBE

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement
Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event
His Majesty will host this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles' brother Prince Edward