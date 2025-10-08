Home / Royal

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace

His Majesty hosts R. Duggins for major royal appointment in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Dutch King Willem-Alexander honored Mr R. Duggins for a special role in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace in the Netherlands. 

On Wednesday, October 8, the Dutch Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share with their royal fans about the appointment of Mr R. Duggins as Head of State Council of the Kingdom for Sint Maarten.

The pious event took place at the Noordeinde Palace, where the former Secretary General took the oath for the new role in the presence of His Majesty.

"Mr R. Duggins is being sworn in at the Noordeinde Palace in response to the King because of his appointment to the State Council of the Kingdom for the country of Sint Maarten," the caption stated.

They continued, "Mr Duggins has joined the counselling Department of the State Council of the Kingdom."

P.C.: Netherlands Royal Family/Instagram handle
During the royal occasion, King Willem was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Máxima.

This royal update comes shortly after a report recently claimed that the 54-year-old Queen of the Netherlands faced doubts before tying the knot to the King.

The trailer of the royal TV show, Máxima’s second season, showed that Her Majesty had cold feet before tying the knot to the monarch.

However, neither King Willem nor Queen Máxima has reacted to this report yet.

For the unversed, the royal couple got married at Amsterdam's Nieuwe Kerk on February 2, 2002. 

