Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jet off to New York for a speical event

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly on their way to New York for a very special event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend the World Mental Health Day Gala, organised by Project Healthy Minds, on October 9.

As per GB News, the royal couple will receive the nonprofit's Humanitarians of the Year Award.

Harry and Meghan are set to be honoured for their "meaningful contributions to advancing mental wellbeing worldwide.”

After the non-profit announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be receiving the esteemed award, the lovebirds released a joint written statement.

Their statement read, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

Meghan and Harry added, "We're proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time."

The royal couple have collaborated on different projects with Project Healthy Minds in the past.

This special event comes less than a week after the Suits alum, 44, travelled to France for Paris Fashion Week.

You Might Like:

Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event

Prince William carries out secret visit before hosting Windsor award event
Prince William marks secret trip to HQ of elite special forces before hosting award ceremony at Windsor Castle

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral

Duke of Kent makes first appearance after Duchess of Kent's funeral
The Duke of Kent performs first royal duty after the death of his wife the Duchess of Kent

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace

King Willem appoints R. Duggins for key role in high-profile event at palace
His Majesty hosts R. Duggins for major royal appointment in a prestigious event at Noordeinde Palace

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles

Prince William hosts Estonian President at Windsor on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares exclusive glimpse of the royal meeting between the two leaders on Instagram

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant

Prince William makes history by awarding first ‘Love Island’ contestant
Prince William honours pregnant 'Love Island' star Georgia Harrison with an MBE

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin makes delightful announcement
Royal Family memeber delivers suprising news amid bongoing tension between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event

King Charles freezes out Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of royal event
His Majesty will host this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama

Royal Family shares Prince Edward’s update amid King Charles, William drama
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles' brother Prince Edward

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new tactic for future in royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new tactic 'changes everything' about their royal future

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry’s rift reignites ahead of Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary
The Prince of Wales big decision for the Duke of Sussex reignites the feud

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member

King Charles omits Andrew from royal desk photos, includes estranged member
The British monarch distances himself from Prince Andrew with quiet move after his disgracing controversies

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour
Crown Princess Mette-Marit canceled her tour as she continues a month-long break for pulmonary rehabilitation