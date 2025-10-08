Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fly to NY before receiving prestigious award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly on their way to New York for a very special event.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend the World Mental Health Day Gala, organised by Project Healthy Minds, on October 9.
As per GB News, the royal couple will receive the nonprofit's Humanitarians of the Year Award.
Harry and Meghan are set to be honoured for their "meaningful contributions to advancing mental wellbeing worldwide.”
After the non-profit announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be receiving the esteemed award, the lovebirds released a joint written statement.
Their statement read, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”
Meghan and Harry added, "We're proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time."
The royal couple have collaborated on different projects with Project Healthy Minds in the past.
This special event comes less than a week after the Suits alum, 44, travelled to France for Paris Fashion Week.