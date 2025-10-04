Home / Entertainment

David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been estranged with their eldest son Brooklyn since May due to family feud

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn
David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn 

David Beckham is a proud husband after his designer wife, Victoria Beckham, triumphs at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

The former English footballer turned to his Instagram account on Saturday, October 4, to share a heartfelt tribute to his dearest partner, who opened the star-studded fashion event.

"To say we are proud of you is an understatement. To see you bring this all together once again in the most elegant, professional, technically perfect and militant way is just incredible, and you & your team need to realize it's special," David captioned his post.

Father-of-four continued, "It's special because the team that you have love and adore you because you treat them the right way, and that's called leadership."

He concluded his tribute by extending his heartiest wishes for Victoria, writing, "Congratulations once again, you are amazing, plus you had Knight Rider as the opener WOW @victoriabeckham."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham's family feud:  

As the Inter Miami CF co-owner’s post gained traction on social media, several eagle-eyed fans noticed the prominent absence of their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the event.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who have been estranged since May this year with the Beckham family, once again skipped an important family occasion, which they attended in the French capital last year.

Despite ongoing rumours of a feud between Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham, they have not responded to claims of a family rift. 

You Might Like:

Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel
The 'Better Place' starlet and his wife Jessica Biel tied the knot in October 2012

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus
The British singer cancelled all of her shows to work on herself last week after she collapsed onstage in NYC

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian sparks curiosity with new hairstyle inspired by Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' hitmaker dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' over the weekend

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began
The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary
The star-studded ensemble reunited in Hollywood as they are set to mark the 'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary with a fresh doc

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after months of separation

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy
Cillian Murphy's reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring leaves fans saying the same thing

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW
The 'Project Runway' host attended the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of her heartwarming family tribute that even includes an unexpected member

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him
Criminal defence attorney Alexandra Kazarian recently offered D4vd a valuable advice amid his ongoing case of teen’s death