David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn 

David Beckham is a proud husband after his designer wife, Victoria Beckham, triumphs at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
The former English footballer turned to his Instagram account on Saturday, October 4, to share a heartfelt tribute to his dearest partner, who opened the star-studded fashion event.
"To say we are proud of you is an understatement. To see you bring this all together once again in the most elegant, professional, technically perfect and militant way is just incredible, and you & your team need to realize it's special," David captioned his post.
Father-of-four continued, "It's special because the team that you have love and adore you because you treat them the right way, and that's called leadership."
He concluded his tribute by extending his heartiest wishes for Victoria, writing, "Congratulations once again, you are amazing, plus you had Knight Rider as the opener WOW @victoriabeckham."
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham's family feud:
As the Inter Miami CF co-owner’s post gained traction on social media, several eagle-eyed fans noticed the prominent absence of their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the event.
Brooklyn and Nicola, who have been estranged since May this year with the Beckham family, once again skipped an important family occasion, which they attended in the French capital last year.
Despite ongoing rumours of a feud between Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham, they have not responded to claims of a family rift.