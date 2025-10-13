South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42 

At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa.
According to CNN, bus veered off a road and plunged down an embankment on a steep mountain pass in northern South Africa, killing at least 42 people and leaving another 49 passengers injured, authorities said Monday.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday local time on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, around 248 miles (400 kilometers) north of the capital, Pretoria.
The Transport Ministry said in a statement that the victims included seven children, 17 men and 18 women.
It said six people were critically injured and another 31 had serious injuries and had been taken to several hospitals. One critically injured child was airlifted to a hospital, the ministry said.
The Limpopo provincial government said rescue operations continued late into Sunday night.
The bus was traveling to Zimbabwe and was carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were on their way to their home countries, the Transport Ministry said. The cause of the crash was not yet known.