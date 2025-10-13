World

South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42

Bus carrying international citizens crashes in South Africa, killing over 40 including children

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42
South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42 

At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa.

According to CNN, bus veered off a road and plunged down an embankment on a steep mountain pass in northern South Africa, killing at least 42 people and leaving another 49 passengers injured, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday local time on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, around 248 miles (400 kilometers) north of the capital, Pretoria.

The Transport Ministry said in a statement that the victims included seven children, 17 men and 18 women.

It said six people were critically injured and another 31 had serious injuries and had been taken to several hospitals. One critically injured child was airlifted to a hospital, the ministry said.

The Limpopo provincial government said rescue operations continued late into Sunday night.

The bus was traveling to Zimbabwe and was carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were on their way to their home countries, the Transport Ministry said. The cause of the crash was not yet known.

You Might Like:

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina leaves country in French aircraft to protect his life

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident
LendingTree founder dies in an all-terrain vehicle accident on family farm in North Carolina

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi
US President Donald Trump is still planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead
Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency
The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries

Nobel Prize Economics recognizes trio for groundbreaking work on innovation

Nobel Prize Economics recognizes trio for groundbreaking work on innovation
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize

Russia speaks out after Trump threat to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russia speaks out after Trump threat to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
US threatens to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't end the war soon

Hostage release begins as IDF confirms return of 7 Israelis: ‘Way back home’

Hostage release begins as IDF confirms return of 7 Israelis: ‘Way back home’
Trump heads to Israel to meet Netanyahu and released hostages as first phase of peace plan begins

JD Vance warns of 'painful, deeper cuts' as shutdown enters 12th day

JD Vance warns of 'painful, deeper cuts' as shutdown enters 12th day
US government shutdown sends hundreds of thousands of federal workers on unpaid leave

US citizens hit with $10,000 Mali visa bond amid diplomatic tensions

US citizens hit with $10,000 Mali visa bond amid diplomatic tensions
US and Mali have been trying to strengthen diplomatic ties

Barron Trump enjoying college life, Trump confirms during recent outing

Barron Trump enjoying college life, Trump confirms during recent outing
Barron Trump recently closed off an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date

CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap

CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed hundreds of planned layoffs for its employees