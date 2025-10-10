Home / Health

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expanded his campaign against Tylenol, claiming that circumcision in boys increases the chances of autism later in life.

While speaking at President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting on October 9, 2025, Kennedy said, “There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.”

Kennedy and Trump first sparked controversy on September 22, 2025, when they urged pregnant ladies to avoid Tylenol, alleging that acetaminophen, its active ingredient, could significantly raise the risk of autism.

Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research has discovered “no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and fetal developmental issues.”

Both the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have reiterated that acetaminophen is safe for pregnant ladies when used as directed.

During the same Cabinet meeting, Trump doubled down, stating, “Don’t take Tylenol if you’re pregnant, and when the baby is born, don’t give it Tylenol.”

Kennedy confessed that research does not prove acetaminophen causes autism; however, insisted the evidence is difficult to ignore.

“It’s not dispositive,” he said. “But it’s so suggestive that taking it during pregnancy is irresponsible.”

