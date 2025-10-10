New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

A new drug combination has offered a ray of hope for men with advanced prostate cancer.
According to a research published in Nature Medicine on October 7, 2025, adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression.
The combo was highly effective in men with genetic mutations that drive prostate cancer, particularly BRCA1 or BRCA2, researchers stated.
Lead author from University College London Dr. Gerhardt Attard said, “By combining with niraparib we can delay the cancer returning and hopefully prolong life expectancy.”
Niraparib, sold as Zejula, is a PARP inhibitor that prevents cancer cells from repairing themselves.
For the study, it was combined with abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) and prednisone that inhibit testosterone and minimise adverse effects.
Up to 700 men from 32 countries participated in the trial. People who got the combination therapy showed a 37% reduced risk of cancer growth, and for men with BRCA mutations that risk sharply declined by 48%.
The time before symptoms aggravated also doubled, declined from 34% to 16%.
However, adverse effects were more common, including anemia, hypertension, and 14 treatment-related deaths versus 7 in the control group.
Researchers stated that the results underscored the need for genetic testing to detect patients most likely to benefit.