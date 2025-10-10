Home / Health

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care
FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

The FDA has granted approval to Lasix ONYU (furosemide injection), a new at-home variant of the widely used cardiac failure drug Lasix, developed by SQ Innovation, Inc.

The treatment enables specific patients to get subcutaneous infusions (under the skin) at home rather than in hospitals.

CEO of SQ Innovation, Dr. Pieter Muntendam stated, “Lasix ONYU could transform care for patients with worsening heart failure due to fluid overload.”

Pieter further mentioned plans to launch the therapy later this year.

Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030.

Notably, nearly 1.2 million people get admitted to the hospitals annually.

The latest system delivers the similar drugs as conventional IV Lasix via a small, wearable device with a single-use component, minimising costs.

Clinical trials revealed 112% bioavailability in contrast to IV Lasix, with similar urine output and sodium loss, indicating comparable effectiveness.

Experts called the innovation a great step forward in cardiac failure management, allowing many patients to avoid prolonged hospitalisations.

Lasic ONYU will be distributed nationwide this quarter via leading pharmaceutical partners and select pharmacies.

You Might Like:

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer
Adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an infection, known as Listeriosis, it may lead to severe illness in older adults

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery
Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk
Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study
Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research
Researchers discovered how the immune system protects the body from battling itself

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies
In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?
Stress is a major barrier to student's academic success, here's how parents can help their children to cope with it

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings
Smart patch users had a 64% reduction in drug and alcohol use, with several negative emotions and cravings