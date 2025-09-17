Ricky Hatton's son shares first emotional message after dad's death

Ricky Hatton's son Campbell has opened up about Dad's shocking death in an emotional tribute.
The British boxer was 46 when he was found dead in his Greater Manchester home on Sunday, with police revealing that there "are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances".
Hatton, a former two-weight world champion and one of the most recognisable faces in British boxing, was found by his long-term manager and friend, Paul Speak.
Boxing pundit Steve Bunce told the BBC that Speak had gone to Hatton's home to check on him after he failed to attend an event on Saturday night.
His son Campbell, a professional boxer himself, posted his tribute to his father on Tuesday night, September 16, on Instagram with a carousel of heartwarming clicks and clips.
"Heartbroken isn't the word," he penned in the caption. "Everybody has always said I was your double and never a truer word said."
The 24-year-old shared how he looked up to his dad "in every aspect of life," and that he is going to miss him dearly.
Concluding the emotional social media post, Campbell added, "Just can't believe we won't have anymore. Love you dad x."
The post included clips of the pair training, enjoying nights out and singing together.
Ricky Hatton held multiple world championships in the light welterweight division and one at welterweight during his illustrious professional career.
He last fought professionally in 2012 and was preparing to make a surprise comeback, with a fight against UAE boxer Eisa Al Dah set to take place in Dubai on December 2 prior to his death.