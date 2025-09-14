Marco Rubio arrives in Israel to meet Netanyahu to discuss Qatar strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit, days after an Israeli missile strike targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital Doha, i24 News reported.
Rubio is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a post on US social media company X ahead of his trip, Rubio said: "On my way to Jerusalem. My focus will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas."
Israel targeted a residential compound on Tuesday that was housing Hamas leaders in Doha. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.
After Israel, Rubio is due to join Trump’s planned visit to Britain next week, which will reportedly soon receive its first group of injured and sick children from Gaza for treatment.
While in Jerusalem on Sunday, Rubio will visit the Western Wall with Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.
Trump has openly chided Netanyahu over the attack, which targeted Hamas leaders gathering to discuss a new ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.
Netanyahu has defended the operation, saying on Saturday that killing senior Hamas officials would remove the “main obstacle” to ending the war.
Meanwhile, Qatar is hosting an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in response to the Israeli attack in its territory.