Jennifer Aniston accidentaly reveals dramatic reason for rejecting 'SNL'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jennifer Aniston has given revealed the real reason why she initially turned down Saturday Night Live gig offer.

During her appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the renowned star was asked why she rejected the offer to appear in the cast of the NBC sketch comedy show before her Friends fame.

Jennifer said, “I always thought I was such hot s---. The story of that is all very confusing. Honestly, today I'd have to ask Lorne, because I remember, I was in New York City, and I had a meeting with Lorne Michaels, and I ran into [Adam] Sandler and [David] Spade in the room right outside. And I knew Sandler forever.”

The Just Go with It actress shared she had assumptions about how she'd be treated on the show.

She added, “I don't know why I had this self-righteous attitude of 'I don't know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show.' It's a very male-dominated [show,] I would love to be here if it was in the Gilda Radner day. I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far.”

Jennifer has hosted Saturday Night Live twice, first time in 1999 and again in 2004.

