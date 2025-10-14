Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance heats up with new details

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s budding romance took a new turn following new details emerged.
As per PEOPLE, a source claimed that the former Canadian Prime Minister has been “pursuing” the Dark Horse singer ever since their first date.
It is reported that the pair share an “easy connection” that has quickly drawn them closer.
About Perry, a source revealed, "When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then.”
Since their first public outing in Montreal this past July, the insider claims Trudeau has "been pursuing her since.”
They mentioned, "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."
Notably, the update came after Perry and Trudeau were captured on camera while sharing a passionate kiss on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in photos published October 12.
The California Gurls singer was first linked to Trudeau in July, when the two were seen walking a dog and grabbing drinks at Montreal’s Taverne Atlantic before dining at Le Violon.
Two days later, Trudeau attended her concert at the Bell Centre, as seen in a fan photo shared online.
In June, Perry called off her engagement with Orlando Bloom after nine years of their on-off relationship.
On the other hand, Trudeau, who shared three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrian with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire, announced the split in 2023.