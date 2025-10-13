Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries  

Taylor Swift recently reflected on her musical journey after making waves with the announcement of her upcoming Eras Tour documentary.
On Monday, October 13, the Lover crooner took to her Instagram account to share a brief message, reminiscing about her old professional time, when she sold out her first self titled album, Taylor Swift, which she released in 2006.
"I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn’t even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it," Taylor stated in the caption.
She continued, "Since then, I’ve tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream. Here we are, all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week."
The 14-time Grammy-winning musician further thanked each one of her fans for "going out to celebrate this project in the movie theatres, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl."
For the unversed, Taylor Swift launched her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.
It is important to note that the Cruel Summer hitmaker's update comes shortly after she announced her upcoming Eras Tour documentary on Instagram.
According to the media reports, the documentary will focus her headline grabbing Eras Tour, which she concluded in December 8, 2024, after a year.
The new docuseries will premiere on Disney+ a day before her 36th birthday, on December 12.