Entertainment

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries

The 'Lover' hitmaker's upcoming 'Eras Tour' documentary will premiere on Disney+ this December

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries  


Taylor Swift recently reflected on her musical journey after making waves with the announcement of her upcoming Eras Tour documentary. 

On Monday, October 13, the Lover crooner took to her Instagram account to share a brief message, reminiscing about her old professional time, when she sold out her first self titled album, Taylor Swift, which she released in 2006. 

"I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn’t even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it," Taylor stated in the caption.

She continued, "Since then, I’ve tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream. Here we are, all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week."

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician further thanked each one of her fans for "going out to celebrate this project in the movie theatres, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl." 

For the unversed, Taylor Swift launched her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

It is important to note that the Cruel Summer hitmaker's update comes shortly after she announced her upcoming Eras Tour documentary on Instagram. 

According to the media reports, the documentary will focus her headline grabbing Eras Tour, which she concluded in December 8, 2024, after a year. 

The new docuseries will premiere on Disney+ a day before her 36th birthday, on December 12. 

You Might Like:

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: 'can’t wait to meet you'

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: 'can’t wait to meet you'
The 'Rap God' crooner adopted Alaina Scott in the early 2000s from his ex-wife Kim Scott's sister Dawn

Inside Akon’s shocking split from wife Tomeka Thiam nearly after two decades

Inside Akon’s shocking split from wife Tomeka Thiam nearly after two decades
The 'I'm So Paid' crooner and Tomeka Thiam tied the knot in September 1996

Katy Perry shares first post after steamy yacht date with beau Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry shares first post after steamy yacht date with beau Justin Trudeau
The '143' hitmaker and her former Canadian Prime Minister ignited dating rumors in July this year

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+
'F1: The Movie' has been named the highest-grossing original of 2025 so far

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation
The Netflix hit animated series follows K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they slay demons and protest the world

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star pays homage to legendary actress on Instagram

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film
The 'Lover' hitmaker launched self-published limited edition photo book, The Eras Tour Book, in November last year

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance
The fourth installment of Netflix's costume drama is set to focus on the romance between Benedict and Sophie

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album
The 'Strangers from Hell' actor portrayed Lee Myung-gi (Player 333) in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Squid Game'

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau
The Lifetimes Tour starlet faces immense backlash after packing on the PDA with Justin Trudeau

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death
After Diane Keaton’s sudden death Al Pacino reflects on his biggest regret of life