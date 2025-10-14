Entertainment

Cardi B leaves fans in stitches with unfiltered answer about her pregnancies

The 'WAP' songstress is pregnant with her fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cardi B left fans in stitches with her unfiltered and definitely NSFW explanation for why she keeps getting pregnant, proving once again that no one does candid humor quite like her.

On Monday, the Drip singer took to her X(former Twitter) account to share a meme of Anthony Anderson crying in a scene from Black-ish on X, captioned, "I’m uncomfortable when I sit, when I lay down, when I stand up… I can’t take this no more."

After a fan questioned why she “keeps getting pregnant,” the rapper fired back with a cheeky NSFW response.

In a response, Cardi B wrote, "Cause I keep f-----”

Notably, the post came amid the WAP songstress is pregnant with her fourth child and her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom she began dating in October 2024.

She also shares three children, daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4, with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B took the matter to court as she filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.

The couple have had an on-and-off again relationship since they married in September 2017.

Cardi B filed for divorce back in 2020 before reconciliation with Offset though the proceedings are still pending.

