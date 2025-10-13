Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: 'can’t wait to meet you'

Eminem will once again embrace the role of grandpa as his eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, announced her first pregnancy.
On Sunday, October 12, the 32-year-old broke the news on her Instagram account with a carousel of clicks, featuring her husband, Matt Moeller.
In the first snap, the couple could be seen standing outside in a field and holding up a white onesie that read, "Baby Moeller, Coming 2026".
Other photographs included Alaina surprising Matt with the pregnancy's news, as he was seen blindfolded while she helped him walk through the house they are building.
"THE BEST OF YOU + ME," she captioned the social media post. "For months, I've carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way."
Eminem's daughter added, "There's something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear."
"I've never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing," she penned.
Alaina concluded the emotional caption, noting, "Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one."
In the comments, Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade Scott, who welcomed her first baby in March 2025, shared her excitement.
"sooo happy for you guys. can't wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin," wrote the new mom.
Alaina and Matt tied the knot on June 9, 2023, at the Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Shelby Township.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shares three daughters with his ex-wife Kim Scott: Alaina Marie, Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine, 23.
Alaina was born to Kim's sister, Dawn, and Eminem legally adopted her in the early 2000s as her biological mother struggled with drug use.
The Lose Yourself rapper adopted daughter Stevie in 2005, who was born to Kim and her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. The rapper legally adopted Stevie when he and Kim got back together.
Notably, Eminem went on to become a grandfather for the first time when Hailie welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall.