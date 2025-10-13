Entertainment

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: 'can’t wait to meet you'

The 'Rap God' crooner adopted Alaina Scott in the early 2000s from his ex-wife Kim Scott's sister Dawn

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Eminems eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: can’t wait to meet you
Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott expecting first baby: 'can’t wait to meet you'

Eminem will once again embrace the role of grandpa as his eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, announced her first pregnancy.

On Sunday, October 12, the 32-year-old broke the news on her Instagram account with a carousel of clicks, featuring her husband, Matt Moeller.

In the first snap, the couple could be seen standing outside in a field and holding up a white onesie that read, "Baby Moeller, Coming 2026".

Other photographs included Alaina surprising Matt with the pregnancy's news, as he was seen blindfolded while she helped him walk through the house they are building.

"THE BEST OF YOU + ME," she captioned the social media post. "For months, I've carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way."

Eminem's daughter added, "There's something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear."


"I've never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing," she penned.

Alaina concluded the emotional caption, noting, "Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one."

In the comments, Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade Scott, who welcomed her first baby in March 2025, shared her excitement.

"sooo happy for you guys. can't wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin," wrote the new mom.

Alaina and Matt tied the knot on June 9, 2023, at the Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Shelby Township.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shares three daughters with his ex-wife Kim Scott: Alaina Marie, Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine, 23.

Alaina was born to Kim's sister, Dawn, and Eminem legally adopted her in the early 2000s as her biological mother struggled with drug use.

The Lose Yourself rapper adopted daughter Stevie in 2005, who was born to Kim and her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. The rapper legally adopted Stevie when he and Kim got back together.

Notably, Eminem went on to become a grandfather for the first time when Hailie welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries
The 'Lover' hitmaker's upcoming 'Eras Tour' documentary will premiere on Disney+ this December

Inside Akon’s shocking split from wife Tomeka Thiam nearly after two decades

Inside Akon’s shocking split from wife Tomeka Thiam nearly after two decades
The 'I'm So Paid' crooner and Tomeka Thiam tied the knot in September 1996

Katy Perry shares first post after steamy yacht date with beau Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry shares first post after steamy yacht date with beau Justin Trudeau
The '143' hitmaker and her former Canadian Prime Minister ignited dating rumors in July this year

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+
'F1: The Movie' has been named the highest-grossing original of 2025 so far

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation
The Netflix hit animated series follows K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they slay demons and protest the world

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star pays homage to legendary actress on Instagram

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film
The 'Lover' hitmaker launched self-published limited edition photo book, The Eras Tour Book, in November last year

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance
The fourth installment of Netflix's costume drama is set to focus on the romance between Benedict and Sophie

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album
The 'Strangers from Hell' actor portrayed Lee Myung-gi (Player 333) in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Squid Game'

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau
The Lifetimes Tour starlet faces immense backlash after packing on the PDA with Justin Trudeau

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death
After Diane Keaton’s sudden death Al Pacino reflects on his biggest regret of life