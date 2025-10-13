Inside Akon’s shocking split from wife Tomeka Thiam nearly after two decades  

Akon and his now estranged wife, Tomeka Thiam, ended their marriage after nearly two decades.
According to multiple media outlets, the pop star’s life partner filed for divorce on Monday, October 13.
Akon – whose real name is Aliaune Thiam – was also sued for almost 100 million euros, as Tomeka asked to pay the amount as part of the divorce settlement.
In the court documents, the woman argued that she contributed immensely to the establishment of the musician’s business empire, which spans the music industry, Real Estate, and the Akon Light Africa Initiative.
However, the internet shook up after officials informed that Akon had only $10,000 balance in his bank account as a large chunk of his $60 million was transferred to his mother’s account.
The couple’s lawyers are keeping a low profile, but several legal experts believe that this case could redefine the way in which the assets of international celebrities are handled.
A celebrity lawyer, Sophie R, explained, "The fact that Akon has only $10,000 in his name, despite being a world-famous artist, raises questions about our conception of modern property ownership."
For those unaware, Akon and Tomeka Thiam exchanged the marital vows on September 15, 1996.
They are also parents to their only 17-year-old daughter, Journey.