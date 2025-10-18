Entertainment

Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline parted ways in 2007 after four years of togetherness

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama
Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama  

Nicki Minaj is supporting her fellow singer, Britney Spears, after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, published an explosive memoir.

The Barbie World called out the Princess of Pop's former partner with a nasty statement on her official X account, over his new publication, You Thought You Knew

In a since-deleted tweet, Minaj called Federline, "Kiven Federline b*tch when I catch u," seemingly in response to Spears' statement regarding her ex's allegations about their past marriage. 

The 42-year-old Trinidadian rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has had a strong bond with Toxic singer for over a decade.

Due to their strong ties, Minaj backed her BFF publicly after Federline accused Spears of slapping him for ordering weed to their house in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, which he published on Tuesday, October 14.

He further mentioned his ex-wife was “furious” and fired their former security team to keep her unethical activities away from the spotlight.

After his several claims, the critically acclaimed singer finally responded to the allegations and firmly denied them in a statement.

Britney Spears, who was married to Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007, took to her Instagram account to give the befitting response to the DJ and dancer.

"If truth be told, the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY… no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that’s what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it’s a different world now … why is HE SO ANGRY," she wrote. 

However, Britney Spears has not taken any legal action against her former life partner, with whom she shares her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. 

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco embrace quiet honeymoon after glamorous wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in a tented ceremony in California on September 27

Taylor Swift’s compassion shines as she makes major humanitarian move

Taylor Swift’s compassion shines as she makes major humanitarian move
The 'Lover' singer made a humanitarian move after her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' reached new level of success

Nicole Kidman 'finds solace' after painful divorce from ex Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman 'finds solace' after painful divorce from ex Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' actress and the 'Let It Roll' crooner parted ways in September after 19 years of marriage

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski
Billie Eilish's brother opens up about planning future with his fiancée Claudia Sulewski

Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'

Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to ‘All’s Fair’ co-stars as she shines at L.A. premiere

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere
'The Drama' is scheduled for release next year following a year of intense filming

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces
Trisha Paytas confirmed to join Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’
The Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the 'Lover' singer once gave her