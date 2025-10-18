Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama  

Nicki Minaj is supporting her fellow singer, Britney Spears, after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, published an explosive memoir.
The Barbie World called out the Princess of Pop's former partner with a nasty statement on her official X account, over his new publication, You Thought You Knew.
In a since-deleted tweet, Minaj called Federline, "Kiven Federline b*tch when I catch u," seemingly in response to Spears' statement regarding her ex's allegations about their past marriage.
The 42-year-old Trinidadian rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has had a strong bond with Toxic singer for over a decade.
Due to their strong ties, Minaj backed her BFF publicly after Federline accused Spears of slapping him for ordering weed to their house in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, which he published on Tuesday, October 14.
He further mentioned his ex-wife was “furious” and fired their former security team to keep her unethical activities away from the spotlight.
After his several claims, the critically acclaimed singer finally responded to the allegations and firmly denied them in a statement.
Britney Spears, who was married to Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007, took to her Instagram account to give the befitting response to the DJ and dancer.
"If truth be told, the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY… no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that’s what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it’s a different world now … why is HE SO ANGRY," she wrote.
However, Britney Spears has not taken any legal action against her former life partner, with whom she shares her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.