Jack Grealish wins Premier League Player of the Month for August

Everton's Jack Grealish has been awarded the Premier League's Player of the Month for August.
Grealish has been named EA SPORTS Player of the Month for the first time in his career.
The player won this award based on both fan votes and the opinions of a panel of football experts.
Grealish was given this prestigious award by Everton content creator Andy Castell at Finch Farm after being selected over eight other nominees, including Riccardo Calafiori, Hugo Ekitike, Marc Guehi, Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antoine Semenyo and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Grealish has now become the first Everton player to claim the Player of the Month prize since Dominic Calvert-Lewin in September 2020.
The 30-year-old player had an outstanding first month playing for Everton after moving on loan from Manchester City.
In just three Premier League games, Grealish has provided four assists, twice as many as any other player.
Since debuting in the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2014, Grealish has played 193 matches and won three league tittles with Manchester United.
Before joining Everton, he had only ever managed two assists in a single Premier League game twice.
Grealish is the first Everton player to provide multiple assists in back-to-back Premier League games.