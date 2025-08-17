Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands

A 72-year-old Brighton supporter has died after becoming unwell during the second half of his team's Premier League fixture against Fulham.
The man, who was in the upper tier of the East Stand at Brighton's Amex Stadium, received prolonged CPR and defibrillation from medics at the scene.
Emergency services and club staff tried to save him but he passed away following the conclusion of the match yesterday afternoon, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said, "This was an incredibly sad end to the match this afternoon, and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who lost his life."
"While the gentleman concerned is foremost in our minds, we are also aware that it was an emotional and distressing situation for staff and supporters in the direct vicinity. Over the coming days we will ensure those affected are properly supported."
CPR and defibrillation was carried out at the scene because medics deemed that he had the highest chance of survival by not being moved to hospital.
The club stewarding team put privacy screens in place, and discussions were held by the safety team, Sussex Police and the Premier League about stopping the match.
Brighton said it was also felt that any stoppage would have brought further attention to the scene and potentially impacted the resuscitation attempts.