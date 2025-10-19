Glen Powell spills secrets on filming deadly scenes in ‘The Running Man’

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Glen Powell has opened up about filming “nerve-wracking” scenes in his upcoming film, The Running Man.

The Top Gun: Maverick star revealed how he used to film the deadly scenes in the most-awaited film during the panel discussion at New York Comic Con.

He shared, “There's some stuff where you'll probably see some authentic reactions when I fall down the side of a building. They let out a cable loose a little before I thought it was going to be let loose, which, you know, if you fall even just a couple feet down the side of a building when you're not expecting it.”

While sharing more about the “nerve-wracking” scenes, Glen added, “There's another [stunt] that we have [where] there were a few more explosions that hit me in the face [than expected], and a fire extinguisher that exploded before it was supposed to that definitely took me by surprise.”

The American actor admitted that he always tries to film rehearsals so he can review them later and learn from his performance.

Glen will star as Ben Richard alongside Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera and Emilia Jones in the upcoming film.

The Running Man is set to release on November 14.

