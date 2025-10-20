Entertainment

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall

Kylie Jenner receives support from Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall
Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall

Kylie Jenner celebrated the 10th anniversary of her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics with and her family and friends.

On Monday, October 20, the beauty mogul, 28, posted pictures on Instagram from Kylie Cosmetics pop-up event in Los Angeles.

For the special event, she can be seen rocking a classic "King Kylie" pink wig and a matching pink figure-hugging latex dress with a plunging neckline.

Kylie shared a heartfelt message to mark the special milestone, “We’re never getting over this night. thank you to everyone who came and celebrated with us. 10 years of kylie cosmetics.”

She was joined by sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

Heartwarming wishes from fans:

A fan commented, “ Happy 10th anniversary to Kylie Cosmetics!!! Your journey has been nothing short of incredible, Kylie! Here's to many more years of slaying the beauty game #KylieCosmetics #10YearsOfKylie"

Another wished, "Ten years and counting!!! I'm obsessed with your makeup line, Kylie! You've come so far and I'm honored to be along for the ride #KylieCosmetics #HappyAnniversary"

"@kyliejenner YOU ARE MY LOVE YOU ARE MY HEART & I PROMISE WE WILL NEVER BE APART," a third noted.

Other renowned star in attendance was her friend Hailey Bieber, who donned a black satin slit dress.

The 18-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, were also present at the event.

