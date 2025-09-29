Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton famous pet Roscoe got seriously ill with pneumonia

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute
Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his beloved pet dog Roscoe on Monday, September 29 in an emotional post.

The seven-time world champion took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news with an emotional caption accompanied by heartfelt images of him with his dog, which he adopted in 2013.

Hamilton wrote, "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe."

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend," he continued.

Hamilton famous pet, which he often brought with him to races, got seriously ill with pneumonia and was put into coma, causing the 40-year-old driver to miss a Formula 1 tyre test.

He said bringing Roscoe into his life was “the best decision I ever made.”

Hamilton's dog who died at around 12 years old was so popular that his own Instagram account gained over a million of followers.

F1 legend further spoke about how heartbroken he felt when had to decide to stop medical treatment for his dog Roscoe, recalling the pain of losing his other dog, Coco in 2020.

Hamilton concluded the post by thanking everyone "for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

He is set to be back in his Ferrari at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

You Might Like:

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update
Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update about Neymar Jr's injury with his fans

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant
Trump shows class with 4-word response to team Europe's taunts after Ryder Cup victory

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka
Former world No. 1 Muguruza announces first pregnancy with a heartfelt social media post

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears
Rory McIlroy speaks out against hostile crowd behaviour at the Ryder Cup after team Europe victory

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly
Ryder Cup rocked by wave of fan abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour, sparking backlash

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory
India are the Asia Cup champions after beating Pakistan by 5-wickets

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship
Tadej Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling over the past three seasons

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy was targeted with constant verbal abuse, including offensive chants directed at him and Erica

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney
Celebrity boxing has become very popular with many famous people taking part

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner battles past Terence Atmane to reach China Open quarterfinals

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win
Marquez makes history with 7th MotoGP title win to equal Valentino Rossi's record

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'
Europe takes commanding lead over Team US on thrilling opening day of Ryder Cup