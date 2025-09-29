Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his beloved pet dog Roscoe on Monday, September 29 in an emotional post.
The seven-time world champion took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news with an emotional caption accompanied by heartfelt images of him with his dog, which he adopted in 2013.
Hamilton wrote, "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe."
"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend," he continued.
Hamilton famous pet, which he often brought with him to races, got seriously ill with pneumonia and was put into coma, causing the 40-year-old driver to miss a Formula 1 tyre test.
He said bringing Roscoe into his life was “the best decision I ever made.”
Hamilton's dog who died at around 12 years old was so popular that his own Instagram account gained over a million of followers.
F1 legend further spoke about how heartbroken he felt when had to decide to stop medical treatment for his dog Roscoe, recalling the pain of losing his other dog, Coco in 2020.
Hamilton concluded the post by thanking everyone "for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."
He is set to be back in his Ferrari at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.