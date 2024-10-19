World

UK seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing under new Labour government

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is in Shanghai for his two day visit to China

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
UK aims to rebuild relationship with Beijing under the new Labour government.

As per Reuters, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is in Shanghai for his two day visit to China that began with a visit to Beijing.

Lammy said in an interview on Saturday, October 19, that businesses are seeking “stability and clarity” in their trade with China.

He added, I’ve been speaking to British industry and it's important to remember that 95% of that business is not in areas that pertains to national security.”

"Of course, there are areas of national security interests, and we will always put those first, but what people also want is consistency - what business wants is stability and clarity," Lammy further said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after meeting with Lammy that bilateral relations “now stand at a new starting point and competition among major powers should not be the backdrop of this era."

Figures from the UK government's Department for Business and Trade show that China is the UK's sixth largest trading partner, accounting for 5% of total trade.

