Fabio Wardley issues challenge to Oleksandr Usyk as he eyes heavyweight upset

Fabio Wardley coming off of the biggest win of his career Joseph Parker, a shot at undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could loom for 2026.
Wardley told Sky Sports that he hopes the fight will happen, and believes that Usyk will stand as a man of his word.
Wardley said, “It’s very simple, I hope he’s a man of his word and it comes off, that we get the fight. I know it was mandated by the WBO. I don’t know, him or his team at least came out not too long ago to say they were keeping an eye on the fight and they were happy to take on the corner. I believe him to be a man of his word, as well, so hopefully in 2026 we see Usyk.”
Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KO) also expressed no disrespect for Usyk or his role as the favorite in the potential matchup, but says he simply believes in himself and his own ability.
“It can’t be understated how good he is as a boxer and how much of a talent he is, but ultimately, I have self-belief. I don’t care who he is, at the bare bones of it, he’s just a man across the ring with two arms, the same as me. Any man that steps in that ring with me, I can defeat,” he added.
The undefeated Usyk has sensationally become undisputed at cruiserweight and heavyweight, and memorably beat Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury twice each.