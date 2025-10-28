Sports

Steam Deck receives official Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut support

Ghost of Tsushima's significant update brings a dedicated preset, verification, and modular multiplayer options

Sony has brought a significant update in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PC to add Steam Deck compatibility, indicating that additional work has been invested to optimize the game for Valve’s handheld.

According to the patch notes from port studio Nixxes, the game now includes a Steam Deck graphics preset and the single-player component is officially Steam Deck verified.

The Steam Deck functionality applies only to the single-player campaign. The update further separates the Legends multiplayer mode from the solo game, enabling players to leave it uninstalled if they don’t want online co-op or want to save storage.

Multiplayers can be installed separately as a free DLC.

Furthermore, the game has received a new user interface (UI) for the Steam Deck’s smaller screen and different bug fixes, improving overall playability on the portable device.

It is pertinent to mention that this update is captivating for those revisiting Ghost of Tsushima, especially after completing the sequel, Ghost of Yotei.

With Sony’s native and own rumored handheld still years away, the Steam Deck offers the practical option for playing the Director’s Cut anywhere.

This significant update brings a dedicated preset, verification, and modular multiplayer options, and ensures to offer an improved performance, amazing visuals, and a more tailored experience for Steam Dec users.

This patch patch demonstrates Sony’s commitment to PC and portable play, offering fans a chance to experience Jin Sakai’s adventures outside traditional consoles.

