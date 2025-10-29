Royal

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Royal Family Members grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

A Royal Family key member's kind gesture has brought an artist to tears of joy, leaving them feeling utterly overwhelmed.

Queen Camilla recently attended the opening of Bromham Community Hub in Wiltshire where she was given a pencil portrait of her rescue dogs, Bluebell, Beth and Moley.

Ms Hurst, 44, was commissioned to paint the pictures of the dogs by the village’s farm shop. Upon finding out the portrait was made for Her Majesty, she admitted, “I nearly fainted on the floor. I couldn’t believe it.”

The artist had worked on the portrait of Bluebell and Beth for four months before she was commissioned to draw a second picture of Moley.

She added, “Moley then had arrived, and they said, wouldn’t it be nice to give her (Camilla) an extra gift to represent her new dog. The dogs are represented with Battersea Dogs Home charity little scarves, and that was really important that that was included.”

The painter added, “There’s a lot of emotion that comes with seeing your animals looking back at you, and she had that same reaction.”

After getting surprised with the picture of Moley, Camilla told Hurst, “I’m going to show it to her – I’m sure she’s going to recognise herself. That is absolutely lovely, thank you.”

The queen officially opened the new community hub in Bromham, a village landmark rebuilt after a devastating fire destryoed the long-standing Social Centre.

