Royal

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Ferguson to get dropped by 'This Morning, Loose Women' amid Prince Andrew drama

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sarah Fergusons career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles
Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Fergie has been hit with a major career setback after her ex-hsuband Prince Andrew announced to leave royal titles and honours.

The former Duchess of York, 66, who was once known as a "saviour" of ITV's daytime schedule, will reportedly be dropped from This Morning and Loose Women.

A sourcer told Mirror, "Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her. There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.”

The insider added, “Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more."

Moreover, Daily Mail reported, “There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She's done with the channel now."

Sarah has also been recently dropped by a slew of charities, including the British Heart Foundation (BHS).

Amid the ongoing speculations about her ITV career, Andrew, 65, and Sarah have seemignly agreed with King Charles to leave Royal Lodge in exchange for two separate residences.

Advertisement
Advertisement

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet
King Frederik X and Queen Mary make regal appearance at State Visit hosted by Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps by releasing a bombshell memoir after losing royal title

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare appearance at Game 4 of the 2025 World Series

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William's office addresses claims of threatening Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Royal Lodge drama

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil
The British Queen Consort makes a touching move after Prince Andrew tarnished the Royal Family’s image with his scandals

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex has launched the biggest collection of As Ever for the holiday season

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William
The Princess Royal has marked a major event at Windsor Castle amid the Royal Family's turmoil

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary
Prince and Princess of Wales shares brief message to celebrate Rupert Fund's big milestone

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'
King Charles would be forced to keep Sarah Ferguson close amid the alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein