Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Fergie has been hit with a major career setback after her ex-hsuband Prince Andrew announced to leave royal titles and honours.
The former Duchess of York, 66, who was once known as a "saviour" of ITV's daytime schedule, will reportedly be dropped from This Morning and Loose Women.
A sourcer told Mirror, "Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her. There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.”
The insider added, “Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more."
Moreover, Daily Mail reported, “There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She's done with the channel now."
Sarah has also been recently dropped by a slew of charities, including the British Heart Foundation (BHS).
Amid the ongoing speculations about her ITV career, Andrew, 65, and Sarah have seemignly agreed with King Charles to leave Royal Lodge in exchange for two separate residences.