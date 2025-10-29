Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Buckingham Palace has released a major update amid royal chaos.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Tuesday, October 28, King Charles’s residence issued an update about Queen Camilla’s latest duties.
For her new outings, Her Majesty visited Wiltshire – a ceremonial county in South West England.
Alongside a video featuring heartwarming glimpses from the Queen Consort’s engagements, Buckingham Palace captioned, “It was wonderful to meet so many of the community (and their dogs!) in Wiltshire today. “
“In Corsham, The Queen was shown the beautiful handmade poppies on display around town. The Poppy Project, initiated by The Peacock Women’s Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War,” they shared about the first engagement.
For the second engagement, the Royals noted, “In Bromham, The Queen unveiled the village’s new Community Hub, built to replace the local community centre that was lost in a fire. Featuring a café and flexible group spaces, the hub aims to reinvigorate village life, reducing isolation and supporting the mental wellbeing of residents.”
