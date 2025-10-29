Royal

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps by releasing a bombshell memoir after losing royal title

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans


Buckingham Palace has released a major update amid royal chaos.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Tuesday, October 28, King Charles’s residence issued an update about Queen Camilla’s latest duties.

For her new outings, Her Majesty visited Wiltshire – a ceremonial county in South West England.

Alongside a video featuring heartwarming glimpses from the Queen Consort’s engagements, Buckingham Palace captioned, “It was wonderful to meet so many of the community (and their dogs!) in Wiltshire today. “

“In Corsham, The Queen was shown the beautiful handmade poppies on display around town. The Poppy Project, initiated by The Peacock Women’s Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War,” they shared about the first engagement.

For the second engagement, the Royals noted, “In Bromham, The Queen unveiled the village’s new Community Hub, built to replace the local community centre that was lost in a fire. Featuring a café and flexible group spaces, the hub aims to reinvigorate village life, reducing isolation and supporting the mental wellbeing of residents.”

This update comes after GB News reported that Sarah Ferguson is in talks to publish a bombshell memoir after losing her Duchess of York title.

Speaking about Sarah’s move, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed concerns that her autobiography would be “very harmful” and difficult to believe beyond “provable facts.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare appearance at Game 4 of the 2025 World Series

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William's office addresses claims of threatening Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Royal Lodge drama

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil
The British Queen Consort makes a touching move after Prince Andrew tarnished the Royal Family’s image with his scandals

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex has launched the biggest collection of As Ever for the holiday season

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William
The Princess Royal has marked a major event at Windsor Castle amid the Royal Family's turmoil

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary
Prince and Princess of Wales shares brief message to celebrate Rupert Fund's big milestone

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'
King Charles would be forced to keep Sarah Ferguson close amid the alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII
Her Majesty marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a major appearance in Corsham

Prince William gives clear threat to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Royal titles

Prince William gives clear threat to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Royal titles
Prince William issues clear warning to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie as Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Royal Lodge drama intensifies

King Frederik, Queen Mary receive grand welcome on first day of Latvia trip

King Frederik, Queen Mary receive grand welcome on first day of Latvia trip
The Danish Royal family shares first statement after King Frederik and Queen Mary touched down in Latvia

Prince Albert, Princess Charlène host special American Ambassador at Palace

Prince Albert, Princess Charlène host special American Ambassador at Palace
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène attend luncheon at the residence of the Minister of State

Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton takes life-changing step to stay healthy after cancer treatment