King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand 

King Charles has reportedly been on the verge of publicly confronting Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, amid a Royal feud.
His Majesty and his representatives have been urging the disgraced former couple to leave the Royal Lodge for almost three years now.
Despite their alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein being exposed, Andrew and Fergie are constantly playing tactics to delay their eviction from the Royal estate.
The Sun reported that several Palace insiders have revealed that this delay could turn into a "civil war" between the King and former Duke and Duchess of York.
"The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now. But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well," the tipster told the outlet.
After Prince Andrew announced that he would surrender his remaining Royal titles, including Duke of York, the 76-year-old monarch’s special aides issued warnings to his youngest brother and his former wife to relocate themselves from the 30-room Royal Lodge, which the two denied.
The Buckingham Palace has intensified efforts to force Andrew and Ferguson to leave the residence voluntarily, as his tenancy agreement prevents forced removal.
However, as days have passed, King Charles might lose his patience over the two.
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince Andrew has responded to these ongoing Cold War speculations.