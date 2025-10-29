Royal

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Fergusons bold stand
King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand 

King Charles has reportedly been on the verge of publicly confronting Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, amid a Royal feud.

His Majesty and his representatives have been urging the disgraced former couple to leave the Royal Lodge for almost three years now.

Despite their alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein being exposed, Andrew and Fergie are constantly playing tactics to delay their eviction from the Royal estate. 

The Sun reported that several Palace insiders have revealed that this delay could turn into a "civil war" between the King and former Duke and Duchess of York.

"The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now. But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well," the tipster told the outlet.

After Prince Andrew announced that he would surrender his remaining Royal titles, including Duke of York, the 76-year-old monarch’s special aides issued warnings to his youngest brother and his former wife to relocate themselves from the 30-room Royal Lodge, which the two denied.

The Buckingham Palace has intensified efforts to force Andrew and Ferguson to leave the residence voluntarily, as his tenancy agreement prevents forced removal.

However, as days have passed, King Charles might lose his patience over the two.

As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince Andrew has responded to these ongoing Cold War speculations.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet
King Frederik X and Queen Mary make regal appearance at State Visit hosted by Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps by releasing a bombshell memoir after losing royal title

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare appearance at Game 4 of the 2025 World Series

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William's office addresses claims of threatening Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Royal Lodge drama

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil

Queen Camilla takes heartfelt step to fix damage amid Andrew’s turmoil
The British Queen Consort makes a touching move after Prince Andrew tarnished the Royal Family’s image with his scandals

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex has launched the biggest collection of As Ever for the holiday season

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William
The Princess Royal has marked a major event at Windsor Castle amid the Royal Family's turmoil

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary
Prince and Princess of Wales shares brief message to celebrate Rupert Fund's big milestone

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'
King Charles would be forced to keep Sarah Ferguson close amid the alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII
Her Majesty marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a major appearance in Corsham