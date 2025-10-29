Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry made an appearance on Hasan Minhaj's podcast and discussed Taylor Swift and Charlie xcx alleged beef.
On Wednesday, October 29, the Duke of Sussex joined the Patriot Act star for his podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, where the pair discussed the harm of social media on children, AI, men's health and Harry's several endeavours.
In the first segment of the hour-long YouTube video, titled "Cold open", the host asked Harry about the rumoured beef between Taylor and Charlie xcx.
"This one's heavy, Harry. What do you think of this Taylor Swift, Charlie xcx beef?" Hasan asked, looking visibly concerned in his signature comedy style.
While Harry, with a confused look on his face, enquired, "The what? Oh no."
The prince suppressed a laugh and looked off-camera, seemingly sending a cry of help to his team, before breaking into a small laugh.
"No, this serious. Cause was Charli's diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, 'Sympathy is a Knife' was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back, and I think escalates it, with the 'Actually Romantic' thing," Hasan explained, continuing the act.
"And I'm kind of thinking to myself, 'Is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood and Taylor had to respond?" he added.
Prince Harry paused before he began to speak, and Minhaj noted, "Sometimes I think, where do we go from here, you know?"
"Well," Prince Harry said before a laugh.
Aside from talking about a key pop culture moment, Hasan Minhaj also asked Harry some hard-hitting questions, including about his American accent and life in America since his bombshell move with his family in March 2020.