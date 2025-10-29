Royal

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Mary was a sight to behold at the Latvian State Banquet.

In a new post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 28, the Danish Royal Family shared an update about King Frederik and the Queen’s State Visit to Latvia.

On Their Majesties’ first day of the visit, Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs hosted a lavish State Banquet for them, where Mary exuded ethereal charm in a stunning red gown.

In the photos shared by Amalienborg Palace, the Queen Consort looked radiant in a floor-length red gown with short sleeves and a fitted bodice.

She complemented the ensemble with a light blue sash with a large bow, an eye-catching royal tiara, and drop earrings, giving her a regal look.

Meanwhile, King Frederik looked handsome in his ceremonial uniform adorned with a red sash, decorative medals, and a white bow tie.

“The evening in Riga was marked with a state banquet at Riga Castle, where Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs hosted Their Majesties the King and Queen,” captioned the Royals, adding, “During dinner, the Royal Couple greeted the invited guests, and the King made a speech.”

In his speech, Frederik said, “On behalf of the Queen and myself, I would like to thank you for the warm welcome here in Latvia. We greatly value the expressed cohesion between our two countries.”

During the State Visit, His Majesty was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Viesturs, which is Latvia's highest military order.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary received the Grand Cross of the Order of the Three Stars. 

