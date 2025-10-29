Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview 

Prince Harry has once again made it to the headlines with his new explosive interview.
On Wednesday, October 29, the Duke of Sussex sat down with renowned American comedian Hasan Minhaj for his popular podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know.
During the show, the youngest son of King Charles III discussed his new life in the United States of America and his upcoming plans to seek citizenship.
The 41-year-old British Royal Family member, who has been estranged from His Majesty since he moved to the USA in 2020, said, "There are no plans at this point" of becoming a US citizen.
He also opened up about his current life in the States while revealing that the most American thing he does is to "Surf."
At one point, Meghan Markle's husband stunned the host by teasing his American accent as he read, "I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's" in the fine American accent.
Harry further noted that he often shops at TK Maxx for his casual attire after being questioned over his "official clothing allowance" from his father, King Charles.
"Bro, I'm sorry you had to go through that, you know what, it was hard, it was really hard. TK Maxx is now a special place in my memory," the father-of-two remarked.
Prince even shared his personal views on the stigma of men's mental health, and Netflix's superhit television series, Adolescence.