Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly flown out of the UK amid their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's growing sufferings.

As the troubles for the disgraced Prince and his ex-wife increased, the York sisters have quietly flown under the radar with two exciting excursions abroad, per Hello! magazine.

Just days after Andrew relinquished his royal titles in the wake of his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - his beloved daughters seemingly enjoyed a whale of a time in Paris on a girls' trip. 

Eugenie was photographed alongside her gal pals against  the beautiful background of the Eiffel Tower at River Seine.

While Beatrice was pictured in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - where she went to attend the Future Investment Initiative.

