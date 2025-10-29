Sports

Carlos Alcaraz blasts Paris Masters conditions after shock loss to Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz was dumped out of the Paris Masters in the early rounds by Cameron Norrie.

According to Olympic, world No. 1 Alcaraz suffered a shocking early defeat in the second round of the 2025 Paris Masters on Tuesday (28 October), falling to Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie (No. 31) in three sets.

After dropping the first set 4–6, the left-handed Brit recovered to take the next two, 6–3, 6–4, turning the match around and closing out the best player in the world, putting an end to the Spaniard's 17-match Masters 1000 winning streak.

Alcaraz tallied 54 unforced errors as he was seen struggling with his timing and footwork. He was also seen discussing the court conditions with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after dropping the second set.

A jubilant Norrie said of this win, “Massive. So big for me."

“To get a win like this, it’s the biggest win of my career, my first win over the world No. 1 and probably the most confident player in the world right now.”

Alcaraz spoke to reporters following the match, sharing his frustration with his performance. “It's one of the worst matches of the year in terms of feelings.” Alcaraz referenced his 2025 Miami defeat to David Goffin, which he said was a “physical issue,” but here, “it was different. I didn't feel the ball well at any moment," he said.

"My ideas were very clear, as were my goals," said Alcaraz. "But today, even in the first set, although I won it, I felt like I could do much better than I had. I tried to improve in the second set. It was the opposite: I played even worse."

The Olympic silver medallist came into the Paris Masters with 11,340 points, but following today’s exit, he stands at 11,240 points in the live ranking, while No.2 Jannik Sinner follows him with 10,510.

