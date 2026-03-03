Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday

Billie Eilish has a cute revelation to make!
Hours after Justin Bieber dropped glimpses from his 32nd birthday celebration with his wife, Hailey Bieber, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker took to her official Instagram story on Monday, March 2, to make a major confession.
As she took a trip down memory lane and visited the oldest posts she liked on Instagram, the Grammy winner decided to offer a peek into her digital past to her fans too.
Revealing her obsession with Justin Bieber in the story, Eilish posted a screenshot of her oldest liked posts which featured nothing but the Swag crooner, showing that the award-winning pop icon once had fangirl moments of her.
“my first ever likes on instagram lol,” she captioned.
The posts included photos of the Sorry hitmaker from the early days of his career, showing much younger glimpses of him.
In a past interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up, Billie Eilish regarded Bieber as “just the sweetest baby ever.”
She also opened up about how the Canadian pop star reaches out to her to lend his support, saying, “He’s a good friend of mine.”
“He, you know, has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame. And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard, and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him,” the Blue singer added.
Justin Bieber marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1, 2026.