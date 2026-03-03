Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has secured an early release from prison while pursuing an appeal against his four-year sentence, according to court filings.

As per Page Six, the disgraced music mogul’s prison release date has been shifted forward from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Notably, this update came after Combs was admitted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program in November that may help shorten his prison term.

At that time, a rep for Diddy explained in a statement, saying, “Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

This isn’t the first time Combs’ release date has been changed.

Initially his sentence was escalated from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028 in November 2025.

The November 2025 sentence was adjusted after the Bad Boy records founder violated multiple prison rules.

It was reported Combs got in “trouble with prison officials” for consuming “homemade alcohol.”

Combs has been imprisoned since his September 2024 arrest.

He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was found guilty after a two-month trial on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of the other charges.

