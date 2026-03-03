News
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence

Prince Harry's privacy invasion lawsuit against the UK publishers has taken a dramatic turn after latest development.

The Duke of Sussex filed a lawsuit against The Associated NewsPapers in 2022, alongside 6 other claimants, including Sir Elton John, over unlawful practices by the UK press to gather their private information.

In January, Harry presented in the 14 news stories High Court as an evidence, one of the articles were filed by Rebecca English - senior Royal correspondent, who joined Daily Mail in 1999 and is currently intact with the Buckingham Palace.

The story in question, published in December 2004, was based on Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy being "madly in love" with King Charles' younger son.

Harry's lawyer David Sherborne claimed in the High Court that the information used in the news story could only be gathered from voicemail messages between Harry and his then-girlfriend.

However, Rebecca taking to the witness stand on Monday, March 2, has debunked the claims made by David noting that the campfire anecdote was provided by her colleague Sam Greenhill.

"Sam told me that one of the people that Prince Harry had spoken with round the campfire got in touch with the newspaper when news of the relationship broke and gave this information to us," Rebecca told the court.

She continued, "Prince Harry hadn’t told them who his girlfriend was but had described her so that, when the stories about Chelsy Davy broke, they realised the significance of what they had been told."

"I thought at the time that the tip was from a contact of Sam’s, but now understand it just came in to the news desk," added the royal correspondent.

"I think that Sam gave it to me because he knew that I was new to my job as a royal reporter and thought it might be helpful to me," she noted.

